33-year-old man killed in Oakland crash

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – A 33-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash in East Oakland, police said.

The man was driving a Toyota Prius eastbound on International Boulevard about 3:15 a.m. when his car collided with an Infiniti FX35 headed southbound on Seminary Avenue, police said in a news release.

After the collision, the Toyota hit a building before coming to rest. Emergency crews responded and the man, an Oakland resident, died at the scene, authorities said. His name was not released.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 20-year-old Oakland woman, was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

It’s not known whether alcohol or drugs factored in the crash.

The wreck is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

