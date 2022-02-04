Man arrested in Antioch double homicide: police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection to a double homicide in Antioch, according to the police department.

John Henderson Walton Jr. is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on a no-bail warrant for murder.

Investigators determined Walton had a non-extraditable warrant for his arrest for a domestic violence-related incident in Georgia.

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 30-year-old Alexis Parson and 15-year-old Malik El-Ameen — It was determined that they died from blunt force trauma.

The Coroner also confirmed that Parson was not pregnant.

Around 8:18 p.m. on Jan. 29, a welfare check request was made on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way. A concerned neighbor reported that the two victims had not been seen in days.

Officers arrived to find the victims dead inside the house after suffering obvious trauma.

Police say Walton and Parson were in a relationship.