35-acre fire burning in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) — A 35-acre fire is burning in Livermore, according to Cal Fire.

Around 9:44 p.m., Cal Fire initially reported the “Mines Fire” via Twitter.

The fire is located near Mines Road in unincorporated Alameda County, south of Livermore.

Alameda County Sheriffs reportedly went door to door to ask people to evacuate, per CAL Fire.

The fire was originally reported as less than 8 acres.

About 20 minutes later, the fire grew to 15 acres.

The latest update is that the fire is 35 acres.

Additional ground resources as well as an air attack are en route.

No further details are available at this time, check back for updates.