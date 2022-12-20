LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were displaced after a fire burned a house in rural Livermore, the Alameda County Fire Department said in a tweet. Nobody was injured.

Crews responded to the fire on Altamont Pass Road on Tuesday afternoon. ACFD said more than 35 firefighters were needed to combat the blaze.

The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department, Tracy Fire Department, California Highway Patrol’s Dublin office and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office all responded to assist.

Images from Alameda County fire.

ACFD shared images of the fire, which you can see above.