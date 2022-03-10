ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Law enforcement recovered 35 pounds of fentanyl on Thursday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced.

In addition to the fentanyl, authorities recovered thousands of dollars in cash.

The drugs were recovered by the Alameda County Narcotics Task Force.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says people in the streets of the Bay Area are dying from overdoes, addiction, homelessness, violence, and poverty.

In January, 46 overdoses in San Francisco were fentanyl related, according to city officials.