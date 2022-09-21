SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property.

Two of the five handguns recovered were stolen. In addition, the three arrestees were prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions, police said. The three subjects were booked into jail.

At least $4,000 was recovered in cash, according to the photo posted by Joseph. Other items recovered by police: burglary tools, digital scales, a smartphone, two water pipes and bullets.

The 35 pounds of meth were divided into approximately 10 separate plastic zip-up bags. Police did not specify around what time or where the items were recovered from the three subjects. The initial tweet of the incident was sent out at 7:06 a.m. on Wednesday.