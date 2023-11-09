(KRON) — California Highway Patrol busted a large fencing operation on Tuesday and recovered merchandise that is worth more than $350,000, it said in a press release. The goods were located in the cities of Oakland and Galt, which is in Sacramento County.

The Concord Police Department has been investigating the case for several months after a string of robberies in Concord, the department said on Facebook. The investigation led the department to the location in Oakland, which authorities did not specify.

Image from CHP Image from CHP

“These operations were conducted based on prior intelligence, indicating that the Oakland residence was potentially being used for illegal fencing activities, associated with known suspects,” CHP said. “In Galt, additional stolen retail merchandise was suspected to be stored in a box van and a trailer.”

In Oakland, police found a loaded handgun and items stolen from retail stores. The “primary suspects” were arrested and are facing charges including grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime, CHP said.

The investigation also revealed that one suspect leased a storage facility in Oakland. CHP searched that area and recovered more stolen merchandise and $17,344 of proceeds from “illicit criminal activity,” according to CHP.

In Galt, investigators recovered two vehicles with a “substantial quality” of stolen goods, per CHP.