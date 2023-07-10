(KRON) — The Powerball jackpot increased to $675 million for Monday night’s draw. While nobody in California matched all five winning numbers with the Powerball number, one ticket sold in a Bay Area gas station came close.

At De Anza Boulevard Gas in San Jose, one ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Powerball number, according to the California Lottery website. The person who purchased the ticket won a prize of $352,712.

Three people got four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball number. Those tickets are worth more than $30,000.

This Powerball jackpot has been growing since April, when someone won $252.6 million on a ticket purchased in Ohio. Monday marked the 35th drawing in this series.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The gas station where Monday’s large prize was won is located at 1185 South De Anza Boulevard. That is in the southeast part of San Jose, just north of Saratoga and south of Cupertino.