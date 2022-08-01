HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Hayward received 359 firework complains on a busy 4th of July and the morning after, it announced in a press release on Monday. In May, the city instituted a new policy to enforce its fireworks ban.

“Fireworks of any type are illegal in Hayward—and yet their ongoing use over holidays and other special events is a continuing concern and frustration of residents and firefighters alike,” the city said.

In addition to the firework complaints, the city responded to 27 fires on the holiday. Officials were able to tie fireworks activity to 94 different addresses in the city.

The owners of 59 properties have received fines, which is part of the city’s plan to crack down on fireworks. Its nuisance ordinance was updated on May 5, allowing people to be fined if illegal firework activity takes place on property they own.

Fines progressively increase from $1,200, to $3,000 to, $5,000 with each incident. They can be issued if a city code enforcement personnel witnesses fireworks or if the city confirms an incident that is reported by the public.

“Though it remains to be seen if the new ordinance will prove to be an effective deterrent, the Hayward Police Department and Code Enforcement Division have been working hard to put it into effect,” the city said.