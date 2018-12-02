36 victims remembered in Ghost Ship Fire 2 years ago

Loved ones are remembering the lives of those who died in the Ghost Ship Fire.

It was 2 years ago today that the Ghost Ship Warehouse in Oakland burned to the ground killing 36 people in one of the deadliest building fires in the United States.

The two men that prosecutors say are responsible for the blaze are 48-year-old Derick Almena and 28-year-old Max Harris.

They will be facing trial after Judge James Cramer rejected the plea deal that the prosecutors and defense reached a few months back.

The two men are facing 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter and the plea deal would have reduced their sentence.

Under the agreement, Almena would have received a 9-year-prison sentence while Harris would have been given a 6-year sentence after hearing both men address the courtroom during their sentencing hearing.

The judge rejected the deal on grounds that he felt Almena’s statement lacked remorse.

Since the plea was a package deal, the reduced sentence was rejected for both men.

On Sept. 25, Oakland City Officials posted a 30-day public notice pending demolition of the warehouse.

Those 30 days have since passed and the notice expired without any complaints from the public.

Now it’s the property owner’s responsibility to tear down the structure.

