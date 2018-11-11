Bay Area

3.7 earthquake strikes near Crockett, 2.7 aftershock

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 12:04 PM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 04:41 PM PST

CROCKETT (KRON) - A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit one-mile north-northwest of Crockett on Saturday morning.

Around 11:56 a.m. on Nov. 10, the earthquake was felt in Rodeo, Vallejo, Martinez, and Hercules. 

The hypocentral depth is 10 kilometers, which equals six miles.

According to Vallejo Firefighters Association, there was a 2.7 aftershock that followed. 

It is reported as a minor earthquake with no damages or injuries at this time.

