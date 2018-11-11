3.7 earthquake strikes near Crockett, 2.7 aftershock
CROCKETT (KRON) - A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit one-mile north-northwest of Crockett on Saturday morning.
Around 11:56 a.m. on Nov. 10, the earthquake was felt in Rodeo, Vallejo, Martinez, and Hercules.
The hypocentral depth is 10 kilometers, which equals six miles.
According to Vallejo Firefighters Association, there was a 2.7 aftershock that followed.
It is reported as a minor earthquake with no damages or injuries at this time.
