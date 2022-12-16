SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Suisun City on Thursday night, the city’s police department said.

Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Portero Circle at about 9:50 p.m. They found a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Suisun City officers attempted life-saving measures, and he was sent to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCPD investigations at (707) 421-7373. Suisun City police will not release any more information about this shooting.

There was another homicide in Suisun City nearly one year to the day of Thursday’s deadly shooting. On Dec. 17, 2021, police found a man with significant injuries at Almond Acres RV Park located at 4535 Olive Ave. Fernando Jose Figueroa-Miranda, then 21, was arrested for murder.