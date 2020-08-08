37-year-old man suspected of starting brush fire in Walnut Creek arrested

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Walnut Creek arrested a homeless man accused of starting a fire on a hillside Friday night.

Officials received reports of a fire near a commercial building around 8:16 p.m.

The fire was in the area of Tice Valley Boulevard near Rolling Hills Drive.

A witness reported a person running from the scene after the fire started.

Authorities found 37-year-old Kyle Shields hiding behind a bus stop nearby.

Following an investigation, Shields was arrested for arson.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused minor damage to the hill and building that was not occupied.

As authorities continue to investigate the fire, you are asked to call police at (925) 943-5844 if you have any information.

