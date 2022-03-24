SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 38-year-old man was shot in the arm in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 4:36 a.m. in the area of Bancroft Avenue and Jennings Street.

The victim reported feeling pain in his arm and realized he had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and police have not released any suspect details. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

