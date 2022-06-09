DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — On Saturday, June 4, two burglaries occurred at a Daly City Dick’s Sporting Goods less than 30 minutes apart. The suspects in both crimes were arrested after taking approximately a combined $3,000 worth of goods.

Officers were dispatched for the first burglary at 2:09 p.m. They were told a suspect grabbed three jackets and hid them under his arms before walking past registers and leaving the store. A sales associate recognized the man from the night before, when he had also stolen goods.

The suspect was found at a bus stop with about $1,000 in stolen merchandise. He was also in possession of suspected narcotics, drug paraphernalia and two oxycodone tablets. He was identified as a 23-year-old Fremont resident.

Officers responded to the next burglary at 2:38 p.m. The store’s assistant manager told police that one suspect was handing merchandise to another, who was in the fitting room. Both walked out of the store with a tote bag stuffed with items from the store.

Police tracked down the suspects in a car and found them with about $2,000 in stolen sportswear. Both suspects, 20-year-old San Francisco residents, were arrested.