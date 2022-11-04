BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after a retail theft over this past weekend, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. Police said merchandise was stolen from a Safeway and Ulta Beauty — totaling $3,000.

Brentwood police responded to a call from an Ulta store saying that two women had just walked out with a ‘significant amount’ of merchandise. The two women were in the parking lot and denied to officers that they stole anything.

The officers then saw purses and stolen items hidden under their car, according to the post. Officers also found bags full of baby formula.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Asha Elliott of El Cerrito and 20-year-old Taurieunah Johnson of San Diego. They were both arrested and booked into jail.

Stolen items recovered by police (Brentwood Police Department). Stolen items recovered by police (Brentwood Police Department).

All the stolen items were returned to the stores.

Brentwood police did not specify whether the theft happened on Saturday or Sunday. The Ulta is located at 2465 Sand Creek Road, but it is unknown which Safeway in the city the theft occurred at.