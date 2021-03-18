$3M invested into San Francisco nightlife venues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco has committed $3 million to help music and nightlife venues survive the COVID-19 pandemic as part of an unanticipated $125 million surplus found in the city’s budget.

The Music & Entertainment Venue Recovery fund was created last month by Supervisor Matt Haney when he worked with Mayor Breed, nightlife venues, the Office of Small Business and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development to figure out the best way to help a nightlife industry that has been hit disproportionally hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As Chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, I am proud to be allocating $3 million of our city’s surplus to the Venue Fund,” Haney said. “Our nightlife and entertainment venues are an important cornerstone of our city’s economy, and a vital part of our history and culture. Our venues need this money, they need it now, and we need our venues.”

The money, initially only $1.5 million, comes at a critical point for businesses, as funds from the federal government might not arrive for months. This will help them bridge the gap as money from the city is expected to arrive in April.

“This $3 million is great news for our city’s venues who are in dire need of economic relief,” said Sharky Laguana, President of the Small Business Commission. “The fact that we are able to double the amount of funding we initially thought we could commit is really going to go far towards keeping San Francisco from losing any more entertainment venues this year.”

Venues launched a national “One Year Dark” campaign this past weekend to mark the one-year anniversary since the closure of live music and nightlife, causing many businesses to financially hang on by a thread.

“With Supervisor Haney leading the charge to create the SF Venue Recovery Fund, and Mayor Breed and Supervisor Haney’s commitment of $3 million into the Fund, we’re hopeful we might actually make it through to the other side of the pandemic,” said Rob Ready, Co-owner and artistic director of PianoFight. “It’s heartening to see City officials recognizing the importance of these cultural institutions and backing them up with much needed direct financial relief.”