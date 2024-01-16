(KRON) — The third defendant connected to last month’s fatal shooting of Oakland Police Department Officer Tuan Le appeared in court on Tuesday. Defendant Marquise Cooper, 34, was charged with one count of murder along with conspiracy to commit a crime and second-degree burglary, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Cooper is one of three people charged in the deadly Dec. 29 shooting of Officer Le, who was shot and killed while responding to a burglary near Jack London Square.

Cooper appeared at the Wiley Manual Courthouse in Oakland Tuesday where the judge ordered him to be held without bail, according to the DA’s office. No plea was entered.

A plea hearing for Cooper is scheduled for Thursday.

Two other people have been charged in connection to Officer Le’s death: Mark Demetrious Sanders, 27, and Allen Starr Brown, 28.