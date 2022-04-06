SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The third man arrested after Sunday’s mass shooting in Sacramento has been released on bail, according to records from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was arrested as part of the investigation and charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

Police do not believe Dawson used the weapon in the shooting that killed six people and left 12 injured early Sunday.

Upon his arrest, Dawson’s bail was posted at $500,000, which was posted yesterday.

The first suspect arrested, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, is in custody without bail. The second suspect arrested, his brother Smiley Martin, is not yet in jail because he is in the hospital.

Martin posted a Facebook Live video of himself with a gun just hours before the shooting erupted.