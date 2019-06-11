Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Sonoma County

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An earthquake struck part of Sonoma County early this morning. 

The 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit just after 12:45 a.m. near Cobb Mountain. 

At this time there are no reports of injuries or damage. 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories