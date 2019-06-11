4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Sonoma County

An earthquake struck part of Sonoma County early this morning.

The 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit just after 12:45 a.m. near Cobb Mountain.

At this time there are no reports of injuries or damage.

