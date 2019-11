THE GEYSERS (KRON) – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Sonoma County on Sunday afternoon, according to the USGS.

Around 12:34 p.m. the quake rattled less than a mile away from The Geysers.

The earthquake was measured about 1.3 miles in depth.

There have been no reports of damage.

This comes after a 3.9 magnitude quake struck the same region on Saturday.