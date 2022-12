SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface.

