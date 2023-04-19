(KRON) — While the origins of 4/20 have been contested, one theory is that it started right here in the Bay Area when a group of high school students in San Rafael would gather to smoke together at 4:20 p.m. For this, among others, reasons, 4/20 remains close to many Bay Area locals’ hearts.

If you’re looking to celebrate, here are some events around San Francisco.

Hippie Hill

First mention goes to the annual Hippie Hill celebration at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park. Festivities kick off on Thursday at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. and are completely free.

This year’s event will feature live music, on-site cannabis dispensaries and food and beverages.

Patrons can enter on John F Kennedy Drive and Kezar Drive or Martin Luther King Jr Drive between Bowling Green Drive and Kezar Drive.

See the full schedule online.

Keep the party going at the Midway with the “Official Hippie Hill After Party” featuring DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown, Talib Kweli DJ Set and DJ Shortkut. Doors open at 8 p.m. at 900 Marin Street in San Francisco.

For those who don’t want to go to Hippie Hill

San Francisco

Mary Modern Cannabis Boutique

This event aims to showcase marijuana merch by bringing together vendors and featuring giveaways and gift bags. The event is located at 2845 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco from noon to 6 p.m.

420 DJ Dance Party

Cannabis dispensary BASA is hosting a celebration for weed-lovers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1326 Grove Street in San Francisco. They are offering product deals and giveaways throughout the evening with music by DJ Black. General Admission is free.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High screening

The Balboa Theater in San Francisco will be holding a special screening of stoner classic film Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which follows a group of students in Southern California. There will be two screenings: One at 4:20 p.m. and a second at 7 p.m.

7 Stars – Richmond

Learn from cannabis vendors and farmers on-site at 7 Stars Holistic Healthcare in Richmond at its 420 celebration from noon to 5 p.m. at 3219 Pierce Street. The event will also feature music, food, drinks and deals.

Munchyfest – Santa Clara

Munchyfest will hold a five-hour food truck event in honor of the day. Aside from food, the event features games, art, music and entertainment for goers. It’s located at 2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard in Santa Clara. Doors open at 4:20 p.m. with free admission to those who bring two pairs of socks.

420 Festival – Oakland

This outdoor event in Liberation Park in Oakland features live music, a movie screen, skating rink, games and raffles and activities. It runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. It’s meant to celebrate small businesses and local artists to help them “gain exposure within our community at the Black Cultural Zone and the Bay Area,” the event details state. Tickets are available online.