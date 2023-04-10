SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — 4/20 is turning into a three-day-long event in San Francisco.

Every April 20, cannabis enthusiasts flock to Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park to light up and celebrate cannabis culture. Thousands are anticipated to gather in Robin Williams Meadow for music and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also this year, the second-annual Evergreen San Francisco festival will stretch over April 20, 21, and 23 at multiple locations throughout the city, event organizers said.

“From the counterculture movement in the 1960s to compassionate use during the AIDS crisis, cannabis played an important role in San Francisco’s history of progressiveness and activism. The Evergreen San Francisco festival highlights this legacy and puts a spotlight on the city’s regulated cannabis and social equity businesses. With iconic places throughout the city like Hippie Hill and The Castro serving as a backdrop, the festival gives visitors the opportunity to experience first-hand how we are reimagining what the cannabis experience looks like,” said Joe D’Alessandro, CEO of San Francisco Travel.

The festival was created in partnership between the San Francisco Cannabis Retailers Alliance, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, San Francisco Cannabis Equity Group, and San Francisco Travel Association.

California legalized medicinal cannabis consumption under the Compassionate Use Act in 1996, and legalized recreational cannabis use in 2016.

Brian Applegarth of San Francisco Travel wrote, “San Francisco has been driving the ‘flower power’ bus for decades. After all, this is where the battle for cannabis legalization was waged.”

More than 25 of the city’s cannabis shops and lounges are participating in Evergreen San Francisco.

“Evergreen San Francisco invites you to explore the city, our many cannabis lounges and dispensaries, as well as to learn about cannabis’s rich history here,” said Ben Bleiman, President of the California Nightlife Association. “Each of our retailers is located in a vibrant corridor which is deeply woven into the fabric that is San Francisco.”

For more information on Evergreen San Francisco events, go to evergreensanfrancisco.com.