SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – 4/20 celebrations in Golden Gate Park are back after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled them two years in a row.

Typically, 20,000 people show up to this free event, which will happen rain or shine.

The doors open at 10 a.m. at Golden Gate Park’s Hippie Hill or the Robin Williams Meadow.

For the first time ever – regulated and tested marijuana products can be bought at the festival. Since there will be on-site sales, the state will not allow anyone under 21 years old inside the gates to the event.

Event security, along with the San Francisco police and fire departments, will be here to make sure people are safe as they celebrate.

There will be food trucks and a stage with performances including a rapper named Berner, former professional boxer Mike Tyson, comedians Jeff Ross, Hannibal Buress, and more.

There are already signs up all around the park to advise people of street closures.

The doors open at 10 a.m. and the festival starts at noon and goes until 5 p.m.