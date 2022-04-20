(KRON/KTLA) — As legalized marijuana spreads across the nation, several industries have grown hungry to capitalize on an annual celebration of cannabis known as 4/20.

Many dispensaries across the Bay Area could be offering deals on marijuana and marijuana-infused products in honor of April 20, but a growing number of those in the food industry are also joining in to promote the unofficial holiday with discounts on popular munchies.

Here’s a list of some of the places where you can grab a 4/20 deal, even if you don’t plan to partake in the holiday’s other tradition.

Ike’s Sandwiches is offering $4.20 off orders $15 or more for online, in-store, and on the Ike’s app, the business announced on Instagram. Use the code “SMOKINDEAL” at checkout, but you must be a rewards member to get the deal. The Bay-Area based chain has over 15 locations in the area.

Del Taco is celebrating the day with five of its new chicken cheddar rollers for $4.20. Customers can also get free delivery on 4/20 through the Del Yeah! rewards app, according to the company’s website.

Jimmy John’s got creative with a QR code placed on its website that offers discounts based on its customers’ elevations. Or, as they put it, “how high” you are. Find a Jimmy John’s location here.

Jack In The Box is offering 24oz milkshakes for $4.20 on April 20 only for Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates, and DoorDash orders, according to the chain’s Instagram.

Smashburger is offering four burgers for $20 at participating locations, which include more than a dozen in California. Customers are asked to use promo code “420” at checkout. The deal is only good on April 20. There are two Bay Area locations: 16th Street in San Francisco and Coleman Avenue in San Jose.

Wing Stop has decided to use 4/20 as an opportunity to introduce a new flavor of wings, dubbed the Blazed & Glazed.