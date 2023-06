(BCN) — An earthquake with 4.4 magnitude struck in Northern California about 13 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg early Saturday.

The quake hit at about 5:01 a.m. and was measured at a depth of about 2.2 miles. No injuries have been reported.

KRON On is streaming news live now

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.