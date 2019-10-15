4.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – No, you weren’t dreaming.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area late Monday.

It was centered in Pleasant Hill and hit around 10:30 p.m.

The 4.5-magnitude quake was the second of two big quakes – the preceding one a 2.5-magnitude quake centered in around the same area.

The quake shook up homes across the East Bay all the way down to the South Bay.

Nearly two dozen small quakes have hit within the last 24 hours.

