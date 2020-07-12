Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

4-alarm fire moving towards new homes in Vacaville, CHP says

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a 4-alarm grass fire in Vacaville, according to the Vallejo Firefighters Association.

The fire is burning along I-505, north of I-80 in Vacaville.

CHP reports the fire is heading towards newer homes along Epic Court.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News