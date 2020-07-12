4-alarm fire moving towards new homes in Vacaville, CHP says

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a 4-alarm grass fire in Vacaville, according to the Vallejo Firefighters Association.

The fire is burning along I-505, north of I-80 in Vacaville.

CHP reports the fire is heading towards newer homes along Epic Court.

#VallejoFire E327 En Route To Vacaville for a 4 Alarm Vegetation Fire. #MutualAid https://t.co/cF1nlgW3zQ — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) July 12, 2020

No injuries have been reported.

