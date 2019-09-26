4-alarm fire reported in Mare Island in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Fire officials have returned to Mare Island after Wednesday’s fire made a return Thursday afternoon.
High winds has led the Vallejo Fire Department to increase it to a 4-alarm fire.
The fire is 40 acres and mostly contained, according to officials.
Touro University, located on the island, has evacuated its students and cancelled all classes.
The direction of the wind may cause some residents to smell smoke, according to officials.
There is currently no reported threat to residences on the island.
Check back for updates.
