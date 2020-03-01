Live Now
4-alarm fire reported in San Francisco

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department is on scene of a four-alarm fire reported in San Francisco.

The fire is at Toland Street and Evans Avenue, in an industrial area.

Officials say a building collapsed due to the fire.

The blaze is affecting I-280, CHP is en route to the location due to smoke. Drivers should expect delays.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

SFPD says they will give additional updates in about 30 minutes.

Check back as this story is developing.

