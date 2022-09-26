OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a car fire that spread to vegetation and grew to a four-alarm fire Monday evening, it said on Twitter. OFD has contained the fire and crews remained in the area extinguishing hot spots.

The fire is on the westbound side of Interstate-580, near the Edwards exit, OFD said. The fire has slowed down traffic on westbound I-580.

OFD said that while the fire is active, no structures have been threatened and no injuries have been reported. It was first reported at 6:18 p.m. and was contained by 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials said that the fire began when a truck caught fire. All of its occupants were able to get out safely.

Several other fires burned along I-580 in Oakland in the past few weeks. One fire burned four buildings west of 35th Avenue on Sept. 16. OFD suspected arson when three other fires burned near the highway on Sept. 20.

