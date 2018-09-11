Bay Area

4-alarm grass fire burning near Suisun City nearly contained

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 04:05 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 04:05 PM PDT

SUISUN CITY (KRON) - A 4-alarm grass fire is burning near Suisun City on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

The fire broke out east of Grizzly Island Road in Solano County.

Homeowners are being told to move their animals if necessary.

No homes or structures are threatened.

The second smaller fire west of Pennsylvania and Route 12 was unrelated and has been extinguished.

The fire has been nearly contained.

