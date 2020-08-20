4-alarm grass fire burning on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A grass fire burning near I-580 in Oakland is four alarms, according to officials.
The fire was reported between I-580 and Mountain Boulevard.
The right lanes of westbound I-580, west of Keller Avenue, are blocked.
The fire quickly went from 2-alarm to 3-alarm, and as of 6:35 p.m. is 4 alarms.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story.
