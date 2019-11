CONCORD (KRON) – In the East Bay, a driver and three passengers were arrested after a police chase over the weekend.

Officers were chasing a silver Jeep along Cowell Road on Saturday.

Police said the driver ran a red light and hit another car.

That’s when the three passengers and the driver tried to run away from the scene of the crash.

Police caught all four people and say they were also hiding two handguns.

