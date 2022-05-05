SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested four people on Monday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on March 2. SFPD served warrants in two different locations on the 1800 block of Mission Street to find the four suspects.

SFPD was called to the 1800 block of Mission Street on March 2 for a report of an assault. Officers found an adult male victim with a stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The suspects arrested were Alejandro Romero-Reyes, 38, David Garcia-Murillo, 41, Lidia Ramirez, 42, and David Garcia-Ramirez, 21. All four suspects are San Francisco residents.

Romero-Reyes, Garcia-Murillo and Garcia-Ramirez were charged with homicide and conspiracy. Ramirez was charged with accessory after the fact.

KRON ON is streaming live now

While arrests have been made, SFPD said the investigation into this case is ongoing.