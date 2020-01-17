4 arrested for operating brothel in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested for allegedly running a brothel in San Jose, according to police.

On Wednesday, around 5:30 p.m., San Jose police officers served two search warrants at suspected residential brothels located at 1901 S. King Road and 5656 Silver Leaf Road in San Jose.

The brothels were identified during a human trafficking investigation conducted by the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit/Human Trafficking Task Force.

Police found six survivors of human trafficking.

The suspects reportedly maintained and operated a house of ill repute, pimping, pandering and human trafficking.

The suspects were all booked in the Santa Clara County Jail and have been identified as:

Monica “Amy” Dien Tien Ho, 47, San Jose resident booked for human trafficking, pimping, pandering

Richard Yoo, 40, San Jose resident booked for an outstanding felony warrant involving an assault with a deadly weapon where a firearm was used, pimping, pandering, maintaining a house of ill repute

Kimberly Nguyen, 68, Las Vegas resident pimping, pandering, maintaining a house of ill repute

Thu Thi Nguyen, 57, San Jose resident pimping, pandering, maintaining a house of ill repute



Dien Tien Ho is believed to be the main one in charge. Nguyen and Thi Nguyen are believed to be the house managers of the brothels.

The victims’ ages range from 24 to 54 years old.

Police say all survivors were connected with victim advocates, which was coordinated by Community Solutions. All victim advocates are specially trained in the area of human trafficking.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other cases involving the suspects is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit/Human Trafficking Task Force at (408) 277-4102.