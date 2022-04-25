PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested four people for stealing $5,800 worth of items from Lululemon in an organized theft on Friday. The suspects were also involved in a hit-and-run collision after fleeing the store, police said.

Police were called to Lululemon at 432 University Avenue just after 2:00 p.m. for the report of a clothing theft. Just a minute later, a hit-and-run was called out at Homer Avenue and Cowper Street with a vehicle description that matched the one given to police by Lululemon employees.

According to a police investigation, three suspects entered Lululemon, grabbed 54 items and left the store without paying. After getting into a getaway vehicle, their car ran a stop sign crashed into a pick-up truck. The collision caused minor damage to both vehicles and no injuries.

Officers later found the suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 27000 block of Industrial Avenue in Hayward. Anita Snell, 25, of Modesto, Maliyah Fa Janay Scott, 24, of Modesto, Jamil Naylor Harris Jr., 20, of Stockton and Dominique Chaz Shawaun Carter, 26 of Modesto were all arrested and charged with felony organized retail theft. Carter was also charged with a misdemeanor hit-and-run and two outstanding felony warrants.