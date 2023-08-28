(KRON) — Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested Sunday afternoon for stealing thousands of dollars worth of fragrances from a Sephora, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., SMPD received a call from Sephora regarding three suspects who stole several bottles of fragrances and fled the store into a waiting car. The security officer at the Sephora was able to provide police with the license plate and description of the suspect car, officials said.

San Mateo police located the suspect car attempting to merge onto Highway 101. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found four people inside of the car. SMPD recovered 26 bottles of fragrances which was valued at over $3,500.

The following four suspects were arrested and booked on charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Andre Beckosteen-Mixon, 20, of Oakland

Christopher Range, 18, of Carmichael

17-year-old female of Yuba City