(BCN) — Petaluma police arrested four suspected drunk drivers Saturday night and early Sunday morning, three of whom were involved in collisions. At approximately 7:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Casa Grande Road at Lakeville Highway to investigate a report of a traffic collision involving three vehicles.

(Petaluma Police Department) (Petaluma Police Department)

Officers said one of the drivers, 31-year-old Eladio Castro-Naal, operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and arrested him. Castro-Naal was transported to the Sonoma County Jail and booked on suspicion of DUI.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the area of E. Washington Street at Sonoma Mountain Parkway on a report of a traffic collision. Officers found a vehicle in the creek adjacent to E. Washington St., approximately 20 feet down from the roadway.

The solo occupant, later identified as 43-year-old Luis Garcia, was removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital by ambulance due to the severity of the collision. Police said Garcia was determined to have been under the influence of alcohol and arrested. Garcia was later transported to the Sonoma County Jail and booked on suspicion of DUI.

At 10:13 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of East D and Wilson streets to investigate a traffic collision. Officers said a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Miguel Santiago struck a parked vehicle in the area. Police arrested Santiago on suspicion of DUI.

At 1:43 a.m., an officer pulled over a black Tesla sedan allegedly driving the wrong way on Kentucky Street. The driver, 23-year-old Jeremy Cabrera, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.