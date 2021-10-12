4 arrested, guns recovered following pursuit in Solano County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were arrested following a pursuit early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Photo: CHP Solano

Authorities spotted a Dodge Caravan driving the wrong way down Interstate 80.

CHP officers chased the car on the freeway and through city streets with help from the CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations.

The car drove into the Napa area where the four people inside got out and ran.

Authorities were able to catch all four people and arrested them for multiple charges.

When officers searched the Dodge, loaded guns were found.