4 arrested in 2019 homicide of Bay Area teen

BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested four suspects in the 2019 killing of a 17-year-old Bay Area student.

Belmont police officers found the body of Mohammad Othman in the parking lot of Central Elementary School on the night of Jan. 7, 2019 while responding to reports of a possible kidnapping.

He was a student at Carlmont High School and resided in Redwood City.

“He was a really good kid always encouraging of his teammates, guys wanted to be around him, kind of an infectious personality,” Carlmont football coach Jake Messina told KRON4 at the time of the murder.

The investigation, which involved several agencies across the Bay Area, led authorities to several suspects. Arrest warrants were issued for three adults and a juvenile, who were taken into custody, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The suspects are identified as:

23-year-old Ruben GonzalezMagallanes of Indianapolis, Indiana

21-year-old Antonio Valencia of Concord

A 19-year-old man from South San Francisco who remains unidentified because he was a minor at the time of the crime

A 17-year-old boy from Mountain View

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at 650-595-7400 or use the anonymous tip line at 650-598-3000.