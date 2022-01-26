4 arrested in connection to more than a dozen armed robberies in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people have been arrested in connection to at least 16 armed robberies in Oakland this month, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The robberies happened between Jan. 9 and 14.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 14, police received a report of a strong-armed robbery near the 2100 block of 47th Ave.

Authorities say two armed people got out of a red Honda Civic and robbed two residents. Police later spotted the same car and tried to pull it over.

Officers say the driver did not stop and led them on a pursuit.

Three adults and a juvenile were taken into custody, police say. A gun was also recovered.

As an investigation continues, police ask you to contact them at (510) 238-3326 if you have any information.