4 arrested in connection with alleged murder attempt: San Rafael police

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) – The last of four suspects in a San Rafael shooting earlier this month was arrested Saturday evening in North Richmond, police officials said.

On Jan. 23, San Rafael police officers responded to the area of Canal Street at Novato Street on the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was given medical aid before being hospitalized. The victim is alive, but remains paralyzed due to the shooting, police said.

Detectives investigating the shooting determined there had been a verbal altercation between the victim and shooter, who knew each other from past contacts, as they walked down Canal Street.

Police said the two continued down the street and passed a vehicle occupied by two people, later identified as 24-year-old Daisy Elizabeth Rodriguez of San Rafael and 20-year-old Edwin Gramajo Reyes of Fairfax.

Rodriguez, the driver, allegedly stepped out of the vehicle and yelled to the suspect to shoot the victim. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jose Alejandro Delacruz of Richmond, shot the victim, got into the car and fled the scene.

Around 7:40 p.m. that evening officers located Rodriguez driving a different vehicle in the area of 330 Bellam Blvd., conducted a traffic stop and arrested her without incident. Rodriguez was booked at the Marin County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and aiding and abetting a crime.

Further investigation led to detectives discovering another allegedly involved suspect, a 24-year-old Brayan Daniel Morales Escobar of Petaluma. Detectives believe Morales Escobar assisted in concealing evidence used in the shooting.

Morales Escobar and Gramajo Reyes were located by San Rafael detectives and were both booked on suspicion of aiding and abetting a crime.

The alleged shooter, Delacruz, was not located by officers, but a warrant for his arrest was obtained.

On Saturday, a Richmond officer located Delacruz in North Richmond. He was arrested on the San

Rafael warrant, and was booked at the Marin County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000 or submit a tip online.

