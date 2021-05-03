4 arrested in connection with Fremont stabbing involving 8 people

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Eight people were involved in a Sunday night stabbing in Fremont, police said.

Two juvenile boys were arrested, as well as two men in connection with the stabbing in the 4900 block of Stevenson Blvd. According to the Fremont Police Department, all eight people involved are either in police custody or being treated at the hospital with police on hand.

Police said all eight people knew each other but it is not believed to be a gang related stabbing.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.