OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Four suspects are in custody Friday evening to which Oakland police investigators say they are connected with a series of armed robberies and carjackings in the city. Three of the suspects are juveniles.

Kim Armstead, an Oakland police spokesperson, made the announcement late Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Oakland Police Department special units located a vehicle wanted in connection with a carjacking. With careful consideration and coordination, Armstead explained that the officers devised a plan to safely take the occupants of the carjacked vehicle into custody.

Afterwards, officers recovered two firearms from the suspects, both with an attachment making one of the two firearms fully automatic. Additionally, officers recovered an assault rifle and a large capacity magazine.

The four suspects are believed to be connected to seven armed robberies, including three at an ATM, one at a bank, and multiple carjackings.

The cases will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office to press charges.

