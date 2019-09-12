4 arrested in murder, robbery in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police arrested four people in connection with a robbery that happened back in July.
Police say the four suspects face murder, burglary, and robbery charges linked to a break-in on Montecito Drive.
The homeowner was found dead at the home.
