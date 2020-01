SAN JOSE (KRON) – Four people were arrested for human trafficking, pimping, and pandering in San Jose.

Police arrested Monica Dien Tien Ho, Richard Yoo, Kimberly Nguyen, and Thu Thi Nguyen after they searched two brothels – one on South King Road and the other on Silver Leaf Road.

Police also found 6 victims, who have since been connected with victim advocates.

Officers are now asking anyone with more information to call the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-4102.

Latest Stories: