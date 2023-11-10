(KRON) — Four armed carjacking suspects were arrested Friday after they were chased through Oakland, the Oakland Police Department said. The arrest happened in Union City.

OPD said officers saw the carjacking happen in the area of East 12th Street and 49th Avenue.

OPD’s helicopter followed the car throughout Oakland for about an hour until it was pulled over on the 2200 block of Mann Avenue in Union City. The Union City and Hayward police departments assisted with the arrest.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (510) 238-3426.