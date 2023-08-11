(KRON) — Four men were arrested in connection to a San Francisco homicide, police said Friday.

A 25-year-old man was shot on Rose and Webster streets June 25. The victim was dropped off at a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department’s Community Violence Reduction Team officers identified suspects connected to the killing as 28-year-old Jeremiah Fisher, 24-year-old Deniro Gulley, 21-year-old Jamaree Willis, and 25-year-old Chase Goodspeed-Taylor of San Francisco.

Officers served search warrants at numerous locations across the Bay Area and arrested the four men this week. They were booked into jail on charges including homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and discharging a firearm.

The San Francisco Police Department said the following agencies assisted with the investigation and making arrests: Pacifica Police Department, San Mateo Police Department, Daly City Police Department, FBI, US Marshals, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.